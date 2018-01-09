Trending

A Perfect Circle close to completing new album

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel says they’re close to wrapping up their new studio album - with a second quarter release likely

A Perfect Circle have almost wrapped up work on their new studio album.

Fans have been waiting since 2004 for a new record, with the band releasing the track Disillusioned last week and sharing The Doomed in October last year.

Now, guitarist Billy Howerdel says the follow-up to 2004’s Emotive should be out in the coming months.

He tells Two Hours With Matt Pinfield (via The PRP): “We are gonna be finished imminently. I’d say in the next several weeks we will be done with this record.

“But everything exponentially happened quicker and quicker towards the end. I think we’re just getting my studio back on from being on the road.

“We are certainly past the half way point and I’d say Maynard James Keenan’s probably further along than I am musically. At least with the finished tracks.

“The songs are there but there’s tidying up to do there on some stuff there.”

And when pressed for a release date, Howerdel replies: “Well, the second quarter is when we’ve always been on track to put out this album.”

A Perfect Circle have a number of tour dates planned throughout this summer across Europe. Find details below.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PMFryshusetStockholm, Sweden
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PMSpektrumOslo, Norway
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Apollo ManchesterManchester, United Kingdom
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Apollo BrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PMZitadelleBerlin, Germany
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 7:00PMHalle 622Zurich, Switzerland
Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 7:00PMRockhalEsch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PMOlympiaParis, France
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00PMBe Prog! My Friend FestivalBarcelona, Spain
Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PMRock the Castle FestivalVerona, Italy

