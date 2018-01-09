A Perfect Circle close to completing new album

A Perfect Circle have almost wrapped up work on their new studio album.

Fans have been waiting since 2004 for a new record, with the band releasing the track Disillusioned last week and sharing The Doomed in October last year.

Now, guitarist Billy Howerdel says the follow-up to 2004’s Emotive should be out in the coming months.

He tells Two Hours With Matt Pinfield (via The PRP): “We are gonna be finished imminently. I’d say in the next several weeks we will be done with this record.

“But everything exponentially happened quicker and quicker towards the end. I think we’re just getting my studio back on from being on the road.

“We are certainly past the half way point and I’d say Maynard James Keenan’s probably further along than I am musically. At least with the finished tracks.

“The songs are there but there’s tidying up to do there on some stuff there.”

And when pressed for a release date, Howerdel replies: “Well, the second quarter is when we’ve always been on track to put out this album.”

A Perfect Circle have a number of tour dates planned throughout this summer across Europe. Find details below.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Fryshuset Stockholm, Sweden Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Spektrum Oslo, Norway Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Apollo Brixton London, United Kingdom Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Zitadelle Berlin, Germany Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Halle 622 Zurich, Switzerland Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Olympia Paris, France Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Be Prog! My Friend Festival Barcelona, Spain Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock the Castle Festival Verona, Italy

The 10 best songs by A Perfect Circle