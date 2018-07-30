Manic Street Preachers premiere live video for People Give In

Manic Street Preachers have released a video for their new single People Give In.

The track has been taken from the band’s latest album Resistance Is Futile, which arrived back in April via Sony Music Entertainment.

The video features footage from the Welsh outfit’s live dates from earlier this year, with bassist Nicky Wire saying the song features “one of the most open lyrics I’ve ever written.”

He adds: “I wouldn’t exactly call it a rallying cry, it’s more about the idea that at least 80% of life is just really mundane, so why don’t we all just lower our expectations and try to get to the other side as painlessly as possible.

“We’re all looking for universal panaceas all the time – if we expected a little less, we’d probably be happier.

“The chorus is: ‘There is no theory of everything, no immaculate conception, no crime to forgive.’ If you can’t do any good, do no harm – that’s my fucking motto!”

The band previously released the Resistance Is Futile tracks International Blue, Distant Colours, Liverpool Revisited and Hold Me Like A Heaven, along with acoustic versions of International Blue, Distant Colours and Dylan & Caitlin.

The Manics have a handful of live dates in the UK planned over the coming months. Find details below.

Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK dates

Aug 17: Chelmsford Hyland Park Rize Festival

Aug 18: Devon Escot Park Beautiful Days

Sep 09: London Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park

Sep 25: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire