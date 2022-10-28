Major Parkinson singer suffers heart attack

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Major Parkinson's Jon Ivar Kollbotn suffered a heart attack after a show in Oslo

Major Parkinson group shot
(Image credit: Jarle Hovda Moe)

Jon Ivar Kollbotn, singer with Norwegian art rock septet Major Parkinson, has suffered a heart major attack, the band have reported. 

In a social media post earlier today which you can see below, featuring a photo of a smiling Kollbotn from his hospital bed, the band announced that the frontman was taken ill during a performance at Oslo's Vulkan Arena, and although he finished the performance, suffered a massive heart attack afterwards.

"He tried to play through the pain, and actually managed to finish the concert, but after the last song he collapsed backstage and flatlined," the band state. "Crew and band members were at hand to help immediately and call the emergency services. And due to an unrelated incident (a guardian angel troublemaker), police officers were already present outside the venue, so within minutes trained personnel were able to start treatment. All our love and gratitude at this point go to these near-divine beings of our emergency services – without the crucial work that you do this post could have been quite different. We won’t go into further detail on the events, but Jon was taken to the hospital and has gotten the best possible treatment by the best possible people."

Kollbotn is now recovering in hospital, where the band state: "Jon is ahead of schedule - awake, on his feet, and most importantly, he is lucid and his usual morbid and dark-humored self. At this stage, there is no telling how long this will take, and we will all need to have a lot of patience in this process. But both Jon, his family and we have high hopes for a full recovery – and a return to the stage – in time."

The band have understandably cancelled upcoming shows in Bergen and Copenhagen.

Major Parkinson have just completed a UK tour and released their latest album Valesa - Chapter 1: Velvet Prison.

Prog wishes Jon a speedy recovery.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.