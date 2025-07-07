Aldo Nova suffers severe injury after fall
Canadian legend Aldo Nova was about to embark on a rare run of shows
Canadian guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Aldo Nova has suffered a severe back injury after a fall, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming tour dates. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post from Nova's wife, Sylvia Bechard.
"Due to an unfortunate fall down a flight of stairs, Aldo has suffered a cervical spine fracture at the level of C1, which is a serious injury," says Bechard. "Fortunately, he does not need spinal surgery but has to wear a special neckbrace for up to a year depending on his progress. I will keep you updated on a regular basis."
Nova, whose 1982 debut, self-titled album went double platinum in the US and Canada, has been forced to cancel a rare run of live shows, which were scheduled to begin this Wednesday (July 9) in Cincinnati, OH. Full list of cancelled dates below.
Nova has written songs with a number of high-profile names including Faith Hill, Carole King, Clay Aiken and Blue Öyster Cult, and was responsible for the signature riff on Jon Bon Jovi’s US #1 single Blaze of Glory. A double Grammy winner, he returned to touring in 2023 for the first time since the Blood on the Bricks Tour in 1991.
"I was really nervous during the first two songs because I hadn’t been on a stage in 32 years," said Nova. "But after that, I felt right at home and just let the music flow."
Aldo Nova: cancelled shows 2025/26
Jul 09: Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH
Jul 25: Menhaga Mid-Summer Music Fest, MN
Aug 30: Saint Charles Family Arena, MO
Oct 10: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH
Oct 11: Columbus The King of Clubs, OH
Nov 21: Las Vegas, Golden Nugget, NV
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
