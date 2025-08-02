Former Rockpile star Dave Edmunds is critically ill in hospital following a major cardiac arrest

Former Rockpile singer/guitarist and solo star Dave Edmunds is critically ill in hospital after suffering a major cardiac arrest.

Edmunds’ wife Cici broke the news on Tuesday July 29 via Facebook. She revealed that the 81-year-old Welsh musician had suffered a “major cardiac arrest” at home in Wales. She added that Edmunds had “died in my arms”, before reviving him with CPR.

She added: “He very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss, etc. And the risk of yet another major cardiac arrest is high . And if that occurs there is no chance for Dave…”

She concluded the post: “Dave will have a very long journey ahead of him if he survives. We both have. But knowing that there are kind hearted people such as you all. Makes this tremendously difficult journey a little easier.”

Edmunds, who was born in Cardiff in 1944, was a member of late 60s group Love Sculpture, who scored a UK Top 5 hit in 1968 with Sabre Dance.

Edmunds subsequently went on to become a solo artist, notching up up further hits in the 70s with I Can Hear You Knocking, I Knew The Bride and Girl Talk.

He formed Rockpile with former Brinsley Schwarz bassist and vocalistre Nick Lowe in 1975, releasing the album Seconds Of Pleasure in 1980.

Edmunds went on to collaborate with artists such as Paul McCartney, Status Quo, ELO’s Jeff Lynne and rock’n’roll pioneer Carl Perkins.

His last album was 2015’s On Guitar...Rags & Classics. Edmunds announced his retirement in 2017.