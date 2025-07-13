"Maybe we'll say hi to each other and take selfies a few more times..." Saga singer Michael Sadler reveals terminal cancer status

Saga frontman Michael Sadler has revealed the cancer from which he has been suffering is incurable and untreatable.

In a post on his social media pages Sadler discusses the recent loss of both his father and older sister to cancer and that his younger brother is also being treated for the disease.

He then goes on to say, "I learned in April, just before boarding a cruise, that my cancer is incurable and untreatable.

Though I’m currently stable and otherwise doing well, this news has turned my life toward a more introspective and purposeful path. In this autumn of my life, I find myself reflecting on all the time I wasted and the precious moments I have left - what to do, with whom, and how to spend it. I’m learning to live in this uncertain space, cherishing every moment I’m given.

With all this, I am deeply aware of my responsibilities and I plan on looking forward as best as we can. I'm working on leaving a musical legacy both for the band, completing my new projects and of course, keeping my promises to my family.

It is what it is, I can only hope that you'll continue to support my efforts and hope to see you all again at my various events - maybe we'll say hi to each other and take selfies a few more times...

With that said, your outpouring of birthday wishes and sympathy has touched my heart more than I can express. Thank you all for your love and kindness during this bittersweet time.

Your love and friendship means the world to me and my family. May your lives be blessed. See you all soon. Michael."

Sadler formed Saga in Oakville, Ontario, 48 years ago, along with the Crichton brothers, Ian (guitar) and Jim (bass), drummer Steve Negus, and keyboardist Peter Rochon. Through albums such as Images At Twilight (1979) and Heads Or Tails (1983), they established themselves as one of Canada's leading progressively minded bands. The band was especially popular in Germany and also counted Iron Maiden's Steve Harris as a major fan.

Sadler left Saga after 2007's 10,000 Days album, but returned four years later for the 20/20 album and has been with the band ever since. They performed on Cruise To The Edge earlier this year. Sadler also featured in the superstar prog covers band, ProgJect, alongside former Marillion and GTR drummer Jonathan Mover, Ryo Okomutu from Spock's Beard, Sound Of Contact's Matt Dorsey and former Saigon Kick man Jason Bieler.