Major Parkinson announce new album Valesa - Chapter 1: Velvet Prison

Norwegian art rock septet Major Parkinson have announced that they will release their latest album, Valesa - Chapter 1: Velvet Prison, through Apollon records on October 7.

The new album, the follow-up to 2017's lauded Blackbox, features 17 new songs set to the political backdrop of the 1980s as the band tap into the Zeitgeist of a period in human history that proved tantamount in shaping our world. From the halls of an abandoned American high school to the wine-stained head of Gorbachev — the album evokes an all-encompassing feeling of uneasy nostalgia, like humanity collectively looking back in time with a pair of cracked, rose-tinted glasses.

"Synth anthems set in a disco of nuclear anxiety,” enthuses vocalist Jon Ivar Kollbotn. “In this day and age, life is passing before our eyes before we can grasp anything at all, and we become spectators in our own lives. Like confused, geriatric visitors in a wax museum. As time passes by, the past is becoming brighter and nostalgia is growing bigger."

Major Parkinson recently announced that they will perform a headline show at London's Boston Music Room on October 15. The band will headline Summer's End Festival on October 14.

Valesa – Chapter I: Velvet Prison will be released on CD, vinyl, cassette and all streaming platforms. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Major Parkinson: Valesa - Chapter 1: Velvet Prison

1. Goodbye Blue Monday

2. Behind Next Door

3. Saturday Night

4. Ride In The Whirlwind

5. Live Forever

6. Sadlands

7. Intermezzo

8. Jonah

9. Velvet Moon

10. Irina Margareta

11. The House

12. The Room

13. Posh-Apocalypse

14. Moma

15. Lemon Symphony

16. Fantasia Me Now!

17. Heroes