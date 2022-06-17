Major Parkinson announce London headline show

Norwegian art rock septet Major Parkinson have announced that will perform a headline show at London's Boston Music Room on October 15. The band will headline Summer's End Festival on October 14.

The show will act as an album release show for the band's as-yet-untitled upcoming album, which will be released the same month.

"Finally, with great pleasure, we can announce that Major Parkinson are heading back to London," the band exclaim. "This Norwegian seven piece is sure to energise The Boston Music Room with a trademark dark, intense and cathartic live show on October 15th.

"As an added bonus, this will be a release concert for our brand-new album, due to be released in early October 2022. This album is the highly anticipated follow-up of the acclaimed Blackbox (2017), and it’s a work that opens up a lot of new doors in the unique Major Parkinson universe. While still staying true to their form, the band is exploring some new and quite unexpected avenues. Bring your biggest smile and your dancing shoes!"

Major Parkinson's violinist and vocalist Claudia Cox will open the show under her performance name of Peri Winkle : the solo project of the Australian multidimensional artist. This project has been bubbling quietly during the pandemic, but after a near death acrobatics accident in September 2021 it has profoundly changed and accelerated the inception of Peri Winkle.

Peri draws heavily from her close encounter with death and the psychological implications of standing face to face with oblivion. Together with Peder Kolsung on production (Sigrid) they have created a genre bending soundworld with tastes of Glitch and hyper pop.

Peri Winkle’s debut single and album, Ouroboros, is a conceptual work about her experience that will be manifested as a physical miniature dollhouse designed by Peri. The dollhouse will function as a stage for multimedia collaborations using stop motion, sensors, video, and an ethereal 3D universe.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).