Mostly Autumn, Lazuli and Major Parkinson to headline Summer's End

Mostly Autumn, Lazuli and Major Parkinson will headline this year's Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival, organisers have announced.

The annual event (paired with the equally popular Winter's End) will again take place at the Drill Hall in Chepstow between October 13 to 16, and will also see performances from The David Cross Band, Cyan, That Joe Payne, Landmarq, A Formal Horse and more.

"We’re announcing rather later than usual, due to the ongoing pandemic, but we’re very proud of the quality of the line up we’ve put together with – as they say – something for everyone," the organisers say. "This festival also represents our first fully international event since 2019, with acts from Norway, Holland, France and even India on the bill.

"On the Saturday, our headliners are Mostly Autumn, following the scheduling conflict that prevented them playing Winter’s End this year, while on Sunday we’re very fortunate to welcome the return of French maestros, Lazuli, following the postponement of their spring tour. Our Friday Night headliners are the extraordinary Norwegian band Major Parkinson, who will be launching their new album. Special guests on the Saturday are festival favourites Landmarq while on Sunday we finally have Cyan, featuring Rob Reed, Peter Jones and Luke Machin.

"During the festival, we’re thrilled to also welcome The David Cross Band and the brilliant Leap Day from Holland, Coma Rossi from India, plus prog-metallers Grace and Fire and – in our ‘curve ball’ band slot on Sunday lunchtime, the terrific A Formal Horse. The line up is completed by Before We Fall, a new band featuring Huw Lloyd-Jones & Ian Hodson (Also Eden) and Sean Spear (Grey Lady Down, Darwin’s Radio), plus a solo performance from That Joe Payne."

Sponsor tickets at £125 and standard weekend tickets (both covering Friday to Sunday only) at £110 are available, alongside day tickets for £48 each Saturday/Sunday tickets for £90 and Friday tickets for £24.

Get tickets.

Full Line Up

Friday

Major Parkinson (Norway)

That Joe Payne (solo) (UK)

Saturday

Mostly Autumn (UK)

Landmarq (UK)

Leap Day (Holland)

Coma Rossi (India)

Grace and Fire (UK)

Sunday

Lazuli (France)

Cyan (UK)

The David Cross Band (UK)

Before We Fall (UK)

A Formal Horse (UK)

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine .