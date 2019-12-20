Major Parkinson release new single Jonah

Norwegian art rockers Major Parkinson will release a brand new single, Jonah, on January 3. The single serves as an interlude between their 201 album Blackbox and their new album, which the band are currently working on.

The band worked with Gareth Jones (Mogwai, Depeche Mode) and Greg Calbi (Tame Impala) on the new single.

"The launch of Jonah marks the end of a long, arduous process to set the stage for our next album, and we're thrilled to finally release this thing into the world," synthesizer player Lars C Bjørknes tells Prog. "After an album as expansive as Blackbox, we needed to take a step back and reflect on where to go next: Keep diving as deep as possible into various rabbit holes, or look at alternative ways of doing things? Maybe Jonah is the middle ground, a palate cleanser, to prepare fans for what's to come on the new album. It's huge and dreamy and maybe it'll surprise a few people, but it's felt like a natural progression into this. And there'll be plenty of other surprises along the way to the next album so stay tuned."

The band will also headline Oslo's Vulkan Arena on January 11.



"The poetic thing about this song, is that we were supposed to release it exactly one year ago at the 'twin' show we performed at the Vulkan Arena last year," adds Bjørknes. "Consider this a rewind, stop, replay, but with an actual song release this time! So come along and sing with us."

Tickets for the show are available here.