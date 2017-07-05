Magenta release free compilation album

Magenta have released a best-of compilation through Bandcamp for free.

Titled Essential, the 9-track digital album features a cross-section of their music, including a single edit of their epic 26-minute song Trojan, which appeared on the band’s most recent album We Are Legend.

Magenta’s Rob Reed says: “So many times we have people coming up to us at shows to say that they didn’t even know we existed, then discover the band and as a result become fans for life.

“The purpose of this album is to have something that we can point all music lovers to. It’s available on all good – and not so good – platforms such as iTunes and Spotify. It’s also available as a free download at the Magenta Bandcamp site.”

Last month, Magenta announced three special 2018 shows where they’ll play We Are Legend and 2004’s Seven in full.

They’ll perform at The Globe in Cardiff on April 6, London’s The Dome at Tufnell Park on April 7 and The Robin in Bilston on April 8.

Reeds said: “The response to the songs that we played from We Are Legend were hugely positive and we know that what Magenta fans want to hear now is a full live version of Trojan, so we’ll be playing that at the gigs in 2018.

“Seven remains our best-loved album – and we’ve played many of the tracks live from time to time. However, this will be a very rare chance to hear the whole album, including the epic tracks Greed and Sloth.

“We have some big plans for these gigs, and we can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

Magenta will also play at HRH Prog 6 at Pwllheli, Wales, in November.

Magenta Essential tracklist

Trojan (Single edit) Pearl The Lizard King (Single edit) Demons Anger Metamorphosis (Single edit) Red I’m Alive Sunshine Saviour

