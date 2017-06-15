Magenta to play We Are Legend and Seven in full in 2018

Magenta have announced three special shows that will take place in April next year.

The band released their latest album titled We Are Legend earlier this year – and have announced that they’ll play it in its entirely alongside 2004’s Seven at live shows in April next year.

Magenta’s Rob Reed tells Prog: “The response to the songs that we played from We Are Legend were hugely positive and we know that what Magenta fans want to hear now is a full live version of Trojan, so we’ll be playing that at the gigs in 2018.

“Seven remains our best-loved album – and we’ve played many of the tracks live from time to time. However, this will be a very rare chance to hear the whole album, including the epic tracks Greed and Sloth.

“We have some big plans for these gigs, and we can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

The shows will take place in Cardiff, London’s Tufnell Park and Bilston and tickets will go on sale in the next few days. Find further details below.

Magenta will play at HRH Prog 6 at Pwllheli, Wales, in November.

Apr 06: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 07: London, Tufnell Park The Dome

Apr 08: Bilston The Robin