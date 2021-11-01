Machine Head and Amon Amarth announce co-headline European tour including UK arena dates

2022 just got a whole lot heavier with the announcement that Bay Area bruisers Machine Head and heavy metal Vikings Amon Amarth are teaming up for a massive European co-headline tour across September and October 2022, to include arena dates in the UK. The pair will be joined by The Halo Effect, a new Swedish band featuring former members of melodeath pioneers In Flames.

Tickets are available from 10am this Friday (November 5), with artist and venue pre-sales available from 10am Wednesday, November 3. Live Nation will also run a pre-sale from 10am on Thursday November 4.

Watch the tour trailer below.

Though the tour is a co-headline venture, Machine Head are set to close all UK dates. The tour represents the first time Amon Amarth will play a headline set in UK arenas, while for Machine Head this tour is their first time in UK arenas in over a decade, since 2011's The Eighth Plague tour.

Ever the heavy metal champion, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn declares, “Head Cases and Lionhearts rejoice! It is with great pleasure we announce our triumphant return to your land to crush skulls, pummel circle pits, and deplete your beer supply!"

In the past decade Machine Head have scaled back on the usual tour structures, avoiding festivals and touring with a three-hour 'Evening With' format that allowed the band to play setlists stacked with rarities and fan-favourites.

Speaking about the quartet”s choice to return to arenas alongside Amon Amarth, Flynn says seemed excited at the prospect. "This absolute monster of a tour will kick off Autumn 2022 and will be the most devastating night of your metal lives. So get ready to raise your fists, raise your glasses, and bang your heads with us at the heaviest tour of the year! No one can resist the pure power of this epic alliance. We are coming for you!”

For their own part, Amon Amarth also offer a call to arms. “Vikings, we are called to raid again! They said it couldn’t be done, but epic measures must be taken in these turbulent times. Amon Amarth is joining forces with our long-time lion-hearted friends in the almighty Machine Head to carve a path of destruction across Europe next Autumn. Your heathen souls must witness the full display of production by both bands, for what will be the most monumental metal event of the year. Joining the plunder will be Sweden’s The Halo Effect who absolutely embody the spirit of the legendary Gothenburg sound. Keep an eye out for more news from us, as it’s almost time to grab your oars and row to victory. Stay safe, stay strong and raise your horns!”

(Image credit: Cosa Nostra)

Vikings and Lionhearts Tour Dates 2022

Sep 08: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena UK

Sep 09: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena UK

Sep 10: London, The SSE Arena, Wembley UK

Sep 12: Manchester, AO Arena UK

Sep 13: Dublin, 3Arena IRE

Sep 16: Zurich, Hallenstadion SWI

Sep 17: Vienna, Stadthalle AU

Sep 18: Krakow, Tauron Arena POL

Sep 20: Tallinn, Saku Arena EST

Sep 21: Helsinki, Ice Hall FIN

Sep 23: Oslo, Spektrum NOR

Sep 24: Stockholm, Hovet SWE

Sep 26: Copenhagen, Forum Black Box DEN

Sep 27: Hamburg, Barclays Arena GER

Sep 28: Frankenfurt, Festhalle GER

Sep 30: Oberhausen, König Pilsener Arena GER

Oct 01: Berlin, Velodrome GER

Oct 02: Amsterdam, Afas Live HOL

Oct 04: Milan, Lorenzini District ITA

Oct 06: Barcelona, Sant Jordi SPA

Oct 07: Madrid, Vistalegre SPA

Oct 08: La Coruna, Coliseum SPA

Oct 09: Lisbon, Campo Pequeno POR

Oct 12: Paris, Zenith FRA

Oct 14: Munich, Olympiahalle GER

Oct 15: Leipzig, Arena GER

Oct 16: Prague, Tipsport Arena CZE

Oct 18: Budapest, Barba Negra HUN

Oct 20: Esch Sur Alzette, Rockhal LUX

Oct 21: Brussels, Forest National BEL

Oct 22: Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle GER