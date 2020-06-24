Louise Lemón releases video for new song Devil

Swedish death gospel artist Louise Lemón has premiered her brand new video for Devil with Prog. It's the title track of her recent EP, which is available on Icons Creating Evil Art as vinyl or download.

“I found myself wrapped up in darkness and believed this to be love, really searching inside trying to find an answer," she explains. "Our bodies can’t lie so when I started listening to the heart instead of the mind I got a clear vision. Making this video was very special, out in the woods letting the healing power of nature lead me further through the Devil into the light.

“Making this EP I wanted to do it in an honest way and really make it a natural process. After making my last record, which was very produced, I wanted to head to the studio and record it straight as it sounds. I wanted to capture the live sound and I wanted to get the grittiness on tape. It is really interesting, when creating you ignite your brain. So, when recording my last album, I already started to make the EP. Like a closure and beginning at once.”

Order Devil.

(Image credit: Louise Lemon)

Louise Lemon: Devil

1. Devil

2. Forever Alone

3. Taurus Woman

4. Bathe in Gold

5. All My Tears