Long Distance Calling: Trips

These German post-rockers were a largely instrumental act until the addition of Martin ‘Marsen’ Fischer in 2012, roping in the likes of John Bush (Armored Saint/Anthrax), Jonas Renkse (Katatonia) and Peter Dolving (The Haunted) to decorate occasional tracks.

Following an amicable split with electronic wizard Reimut Van Bonn, Fischer’s arrival heralded a change in LDC’s modus operandi. The vocal element of their music is now greatly enhanced, though the band treat such instances as fairy dust; long and unashamed instrumental segments remain the heavy guns of their artillery. Fischer’s exit and the appointment of Norwegian singer-songwriter Petter Carlsen sees them mixing things up yet again.

Petter isn’t a permanent member but his rich, tuneful delivery complements the extravagance of the music, which fuses synth-rock, heavily distorted riffing and spacey progressive themes.

Trips is an appealing smorgasbord of virtuosity, artistic endeavour and commercially inclined treats.