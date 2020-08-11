Long Distance Calling launch live video for Sharing Thoughts

Long Distance Calling have released a video of Sharing Thoughts, which is taken from their seventh studio album, How Do We Want To Live? out now via InsideOut. The clip was filmed for a recent streaming event.

Say the instrumental rockers: “We had a great time shooting our special show. Of course it was a bit weird to stare into cameras instead of real people's eyes but we had fun doing it and it was a cool experience, especially with the beautiful video content behind us and the atmosphere of the studio. We feel we have reached a bunch of new people and this kind of event during these difficult times shows that creativity is blooming the most when it's needed the most.”

Long Distance Calling have rescheduled their September Seats & Sounds German tour for September 2021. Meanwhile, they have announced three further socially-distanced, outdoor shows in Europe:

Long Distance Calling outdoor shows 2020

05.09: Bremen Zollkantine OpenAir, Germany

26.09: Munich Backstage Kultursommer in der Stadt, Germany

27.09: Aarau, KiFF, Switzerland

Watch the video for Sharing Thoughts below.