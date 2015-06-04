Lonely Robot to play Touchstone farewell shows

Touchstone have announced that John Mitchell’s Lonely Robot will play at both of their November farewell shows.

Mitchell and keyboardist Liam Holmes will be main guests at London’s Boston Music Room on November 20 and they’ll join Magenta the following evening at Leamington Spa’s Assembly.

Touchstone are to go on hiatus due to the departure of Kim Seviour, who’s bowing out as a result of a medical condition.

Guitarist Adam Hodgson says: “John will be performing some of the songs from his most recent release, the critically acclaimed Lonely Robot album Please Come Home.

“Only a few of us were lucky enough to see him perform these songs, stripped back, at his album launch event in London. We wanted to find an opportunity for more people to enjoy the songs like this – and we have the perfect excuse.”

He adds: “They’ll be playing an extended set at the London show, so there may be a few It Bites and Kino songs getting an airing too.”

Seviour appeared on Please Come Home, leading Mitchell to praise her performance as “absolutely fantastic.”

Both nights will be filmed for release on DVD. The Leamington gig will be followed by an after-show Prog Party Nightclub, details of which will be announced in due course.

Tickets for both shows are available directly from Touchstone’s website.