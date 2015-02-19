Mitchell hails Seviour’s Lonely Robot work

John Mitchell has hailed Touchstone singer Kim Seviour’s work on Please Come Home, the debut release by his solo project Lonely Robot.

Seviour is one of a number of collaborators on the title, set for launch on February 23 via InsideOut. Steve Hogarth, Jem Godfrey, Nik Kershaw, Heather Findlay and others feature alongside Lonely Robot band members Nick Beggs and Craig Blundell.

Mitchell says in his latest video update: “I’ve known Kim for about 12 years now. I played at her 18th birthday and we became friends after that.

“We’ve always discussed working on something together. I thought it would be great to get her on the album. In Touchstone she has a more operatic approach to her singing.

“I think sometimes she has to sing men’s vocal lines an octave up, because the guys write for their vocal ranges. So the nice thing about this album is it was more in her range.

“I made sure it was more comfortable for her to sing. It’s more of a delicate performance and she does it brilliantly. it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Mitchell launched debut Lonely Robot track God Vs Man earlier this month, describing the album as “very proggy – but more about atmosphere than technical expertise, inspired by my love of science fiction and interest in the evolution of the human race.”

Please Come Home is available for pre-order now via the InsideOut shop, and digitally via iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklist