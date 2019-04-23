Lonely Robot share video for new single Authorship Of Our Lives

Lonely Robot have released a lyric video for their new track Authorship Of Our Lives.

It’s the third song taken from the John Mitchell-led project’s upcoming album Under Stars, which will launch this coming Friday (April 26).

Lonely Robot previously shared Ancient Ascendant and How Bright Is The Sun? from the follow-up to 2016’s Please Come Home and 2017’s The Big Dream.

Mitchell says: “Authorship Of Our Lives is a quasi-anthem in as much I decided to write something with a positive message for once. We – as humans – do have the ability to pull out of the economic and ecological downward spiral we are currently spinning in.

“We can rewrite our own history. We are authors of our own future.”

Under Stars will be released via Inside Out on CD, 2LP/CD, as a limited edition digipak CD with three bonus tracks, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Lonely Robot will debut Under Stars later tonight (April 23) at the Everyman Cinema in King’s Cross, London – an event which has been brought together in conjunction with Space Rocks.

Lonely Robot: Under Stars

1. Terminal Earth

2. Ancient Ascendant

3. Icarus

4. Under Stars

5. Authorship Of Our Lives

6. The Signal

7. The Only Time I Don’t Belong Is Now

8. When Gravity Fails

9. How Bright Is The Sun?

10. Inside This Machine

11. An Ending

12. How Bright Is The Sun? (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)

13. Under Stars (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)

14. Lonely Robot – Chapter One – Airlock (CD / digital bonus track)