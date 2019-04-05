Lonely Robot share lyric video for How Bright Is The Sun?

Lonely Robot have released a lyric video for their track How Bright Is The Sun?.
It’s the second song taken from the John Mitchell project’s upcoming album Under Stars, with a video for Ancient Ascendant touching down last month.
The follow-up to 2016’s Please Come Home and 2017’s The Big Dream will be released on April 26 via Inside Out on CD, 2LP/CD, as a limited edition digipak CD with three bonus tracks, and on digital and streaming platforms.
Mitchell says: “How Bright Is The Sun? is a cheery lament to our beautiful star. How much longer will she burn for? Will we even be around for half that time? Questions within questions. I hope you like it.”
The lyric video comes just days after a collaboration between Lonely Robot and the UK’s Space Rocks was announced.
At the Everyman Cinema in King’s Cross, London, on April 23, fans will get a chance to hear the album in full prior to its official launch. The evening will also see Mitchell take part in a Q&A session with Space Rocks co-founder Alexander Milas to discuss the influence of space and sci-fi on Lonely Robot’s trilogy of albums.
Visit the Space Rocks website for further information.
Lonely Robot: Under Stars
1. Terminal Earth
2. Ancient Ascendant
3. Icarus
4. Under Stars
5. Authorship Of Our Lives
6. The Signal
7. The Only Time I Don’t Belong Is Now
8. When Gravity Fails
9. How Bright Is The Sun?
10. Inside This Machine
11. An Ending
12. How Bright Is The Sun? (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)
13. Under Stars (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)
14. Lonely Robot – Chapter One – Airlock (CD / digital bonus track)
Lonely Robot: Under Stars
John Mitchell's Lonely Robot will launch the third and final part of their trilogy of albums that also includes 2016’s Please Come Home and 2017’s The Big Dream in April.View Deal