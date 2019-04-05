Lonely Robot share lyric video for How Bright Is The Sun?

Lonely Robot have released a lyric video for their track How Bright Is The Sun?.

It’s the second song taken from the John Mitchell project’s upcoming album Under Stars, with a video for Ancient Ascendant touching down last month.

The follow-up to 2016’s Please Come Home and 2017’s The Big Dream will be released on April 26 via Inside Out on CD, 2LP/CD, as a limited edition digipak CD with three bonus tracks, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Mitchell says: “How Bright Is The Sun? is a cheery lament to our beautiful star. How much longer will she burn for? Will we even be around for half that time? Questions within questions. I hope you like it.”

The lyric video comes just days after a collaboration between Lonely Robot and the UK’s Space Rocks was announced.

At the Everyman Cinema in King’s Cross, London, on April 23, fans will get a chance to hear the album in full prior to its official launch. The evening will also see Mitchell take part in a Q&A session with Space Rocks co-founder Alexander Milas to discuss the influence of space and sci-fi on Lonely Robot’s trilogy of albums.

Visit the Space Rocks website for further information.

Lonely Robot: Under Stars

1. Terminal Earth

2. Ancient Ascendant

3. Icarus

4. Under Stars

5. Authorship Of Our Lives

6. The Signal

7. The Only Time I Don’t Belong Is Now

8. When Gravity Fails

9. How Bright Is The Sun?

10. Inside This Machine

11. An Ending

12. How Bright Is The Sun? (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)

13. Under Stars (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)

14. Lonely Robot – Chapter One – Airlock (CD / digital bonus track)