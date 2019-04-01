Lift off! Lonely Robot team up with Space Rocks for special launch event

Lonely Robot have today announced a collaboration with the UK’s Space Rocks to launch their new album.

The John Mitchell-led project will released their third album Under Stars on April 26 – but on the 23rd at the Everyman Cinema in King’s Cross, London, fans will get a chance to hear the album in full prior to its official launch.

Mitchell will also take part in a Q&A session with Space Rocks co-founder Alexander Milas to discuss the influence of space and sci-fi on Lonely Robot’s trilogy of albums.

Mitchell says: “Space and science fiction permeate throughout the trilogy of Lonely Robot albums and with Space Rocks, I can’t think of better people to team up with to celebrate the release of the final part of the astronaut’s story. It should be a very special evening.”

Milas adds: “As headliners of our inaugural Space Rocks event in London last year, Lonely Robot and John are the personification of that inexorable link between art, music, and the great beyond. His music is the perfect bridge between those worlds. Roll on the 23rd!”

Following the Q&A session, there will be a talk by Space Rocks partner and European Space Agency senior advisor for science and exploration, Mark McCaughrean.

The album playback will also be accompanied by images inspired by the work of the European Space Agency.

Visit the Space Rocks website to enter a draw to be in with a chance of getting a ticket.

Last month, Lonely Robot shared a video for Ancient Ascendant – the first material from the follow-up to 2016’s Please Come Home and 2017’s The Big Dream.

Lonely Robot: Under Stars

1. Terminal Earth

2. Ancient Ascendant

3. Icarus

4. Under Stars

5. Authorship Of Our Lives

6. The Signal

7. The Only Time I Don’t Belong Is Now

8. When Gravity Fails

9. How Bright Is The Sun?

10. Inside This Machine

11. An Ending

12. How Bright Is The Sun? (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)

13. Under Stars (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)

14. Lonely Robot – Chapter One – Airlock (CD / digital bonus track)