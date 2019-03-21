John Mitchell's Lonely Robot share video for Ancient Ascendant

Lonely Robot have launched a video for their new track Ancient Ascendant.

It’s the first taste of the John Mitchell-led project’s upcoming album Under Stars, which will be released on April 26 via Inside Out on CD, 2LP/CD, as a limited edition digipak CD with three bonus tracks, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Mitchell says: “Ancient Ascendant is a wry poke at and indeed musical equivalent of the famous ‘evolution of man’ picture. We may be evolutionary but we seem to be walking backwards into the swampy quagmire of a synthesised society.

“Maybe we can learn something from the simpler times and customs of our ancestors even if we can’t learn from their history.

“This was the first song I recorded for Under Stars and I had a ball recording it!”

Mitchell is joined on the new record by his long-time collaborator Craig Blundell and bassist Steve Vantsis, with Mitchell taking on all other instrumentation.

Speaking about Under Stars, which follows 2016’s Please Come Home and 2017’s The Big Dream, Mitchell says: “It is the final part in the astronaut trilogy, and was recorded over an intensive month and a half period.

"This time I wanted to reference my love of 80’s synthwave pop a little more, so beware the 808!"

He adds: “The title is derived from belief that we as humans spend far too much time not noticing the beauty around us and far too much time tethered to technology.”

Find further album details below.

Lonely Robot: Under Stars

1. Terminal Earth

2. Ancient Ascendant

3. Icarus

4. Under Stars

5. Authorship Of Our Lives

6. The Signal

7. The Only Time I Don’t Belong Is Now

8. When Gravity Fails

9. How Bright Is The Sun?

10. Inside This Machine

11. An Ending

12. How Bright Is The Sun? (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)

13. Under Stars (Cosmic Mix) (CD / digital bonus track)

14. Lonely Robot – Chapter One – Airlock (CD / digital bonus track)