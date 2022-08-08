Listen to Yungblud's rowdy, infectious new single The Emperor

Yungblud has released the new single, The Emperor, lifted from his upcoming new self-titled album

Yungblud has shared the latest single from his forthcoming self-titled album, which is due out on September 2 via Locomotion/Geffen Records.

Building anticipation for the collection, the British musician has released the singles The Funeral, Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today, and Memories (featuring Willow).

This new track, titled The Emperor, captures the Yorkshire-born artist  – real name Dominic Harrison – in a typically rowdy, energetic mood accompanied by a riotous, punky rhythm and motivating lyrics.

The Emperor has also been selected as this year's official anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season.

"It’s a massive honour to have my song The Emperor chosen as the anthem for ESPN’s college football season," says Yungblud in a statement. 

"I wrote this song when I was seventeen, it was just an outburst of unfiltered energy that I knew would have its moment one day. I played it live for years but never found the right time to release it until now.

"College football is such a massive part of American culture and all I ever want to do is bring energy to people, so I can’t wait for the song to bring that energy to the fans and the players at the games all season.”

This autumn, Yungblud will perform at several festivals including at Chicago's Riot Fest in September and Austin City Limits in October.

Listen to The Emperor now and pre-order Yungblud below: 

