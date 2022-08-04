Willow announces new album COPINGMECHANISM, talks up new-found love of Queen

Willow will release a new album, COPINGMECHANISM, next month.

The follow-up to 2021's Lately I Feel Everything is scheduled for a September 23 release, according to the pop-punk star's post on Instagram. Willow will be releasing a new single from the album tonight, Hover Like a Goddess, tonight, August 4.

Willow has released a number of collaborative singles over the past year, including Emo Girl, with Machine Gun Kelly, Memories, with Yungblud, Purge, ft. Siiickbrain and the Paramore-sampling Where You Are with PinkPantheress.



Her most recent single, the intense and emotional Maybe It's My Fault was released in June.

A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, the singer has been telling Rolling Stone about her new-found love of classic rock, and specifically Queen.

"I've been listening to a lot of classic rock," she says. "I feel like I was so in the mindset of pure metal, and like, pure punk, and I'm listening to some Queen and some bands like that. And I'm just like, this shit is actually super iconic. There’s something deeply musical and beautiful about classic rock."

“If you really think about it, Bohemian Rhapsody was the craziest [song]," she adds. “Nobody could even think about putting a beautiful operatic part right next to a metal breakdown and guitar solo, insane…"



The star will be appearing at Reading and Leeds festivals later this month, and will also be accompanying Machine Gun Kelly on his continuing Mainstream Sellout Tour.