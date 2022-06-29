Watch Yungblud engage in a joyous water fight with fans in the video for Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today

Following on from his triumphant set at Glastonbury festival, Yungblud has shared the gloriously chaotic video for his new single Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today.

Speaking about the story behind the song, Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) says, “I wrote this song on a morning when I didn’t even want to get out of bed. I sat and looked at the ceiling, head full of so much shit, reading what the internet was saying about me that day, and I just didn’t feel like feeling sad.



"I wrote these words to help me stand up. To me this song is what happiness feels like. Happiness with a bite. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to fuck off and come back another day. I wanted this song to be a little part of someone’s day, no matter what they're going through they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today. That’s the vision, that’s the dream.”

Yungblud filmed the video for the single on London's Southbank on June 20, after issuing an open invitation to fans to join him on set, teasing the concept of the video by saying "maybe you might want to bring a water pistol..."

"My manager asked me, ‘What can we do, that no one else does?’" he recalls. "And the concept came to us. All over the world I meet my fans in the streets, to feel a connection. To look into another person's eyes and see that they’re going through the same things as me. It’s kind of become a ritual of ours. Put it this way, the fucking police all over the world know when we’re town!



"So I said, Let's roll some cameras, pull up a truck, no permits, no permission, tell people to meet me at a location and have a massive water fight. Sing, scream, and feel together. Imperfect, raw, real … happy.”

Watch the video below:

Yungblud, the singer-songwriter's third full-length release and the follow-up to 2020's Weird, which debuted at Number 1 on the UK singles chart, will arrive on September 2 via Locomotion/Geffen Records