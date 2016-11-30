Listen to Trivium track Lake Of Fire

Trivium have released a stream of their track Lake Of Fire.
It’ll feature on their upcoming reissue of their 2003 debut album Ember To Inferno, which launches on December 2.
It was the third track the band ever recorded – following Thrust and Pain.
A statement on the stream reads: “Lake Of Fire is a very primal Trivium, but it shows that all the elements of the band fans know today, have been there since the beginning.
“Clean melody, intense speed – the sonic interplay of light and dark, melody and brutality – it was all there from the start.
“Lyrically, Lake Of Fire sets an intense stage for the visions of the underworld it invokes.”
Ember To Inferno deluxe edition is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles via the Roadrunner Records online store.
Earlier this month, Trivium launched a stream of The Storm. They’ll head out across Europe in 2017 in support of 2015 album Silence In The Snow.
- Nickelback punishment threat to drink-drivers
- Volbeat announce ‘special’ European tour
- Babymetal aim to be as 'cool' as Linkin Park and Muse
- Court rules against Bobby Blotzer’s company in Ratt row
Trivium Ember To Inferno tracklist
- Inception: The Bleeding Skies
- Pillars Of Serpents
- If I Could Collapse The Masses
- Fugue (A Revelation)
- Requiem
- Ember To Inferno
- Ashes
- To Burn The Eye
- Falling To Grey
- My Hatred
- When All Light Dies
- A View Of Burning Empires
Ember To Inferno Ab Initio deluxe only bonus tracks
Ruber (On Transparent Red Vinyl for Box Set)
- Pain
- Thrust
- Lake Of Fire
Caeruleus (On Transparent Blue Vinyl for Box Set)
- To Burn The Eye
- Requiem
- Fugue
- My Hatred
- The Storm
- Sworn
- Demon
Flavus (On Transparent Yellow Vinyl for Box Set)
- Like Light To The Flies
- Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies
- The Deceived
Trivium European tour dates 2017
Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK
Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK
Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK
Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK
Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France
Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain
Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France
Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France
Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Dom's Iron Sandwich: Unboxing Trivium's new Ember To Inferno vinyl box set
The records that changed my life: Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto