Listen to Trivium track Lake Of Fire

Trivium have released a stream of their track Lake Of Fire.

It’ll feature on their upcoming reissue of their 2003 debut album Ember To Inferno, which launches on December 2.

It was the third track the band ever recorded – following Thrust and Pain.

A statement on the stream reads: “Lake Of Fire is a very primal Trivium, but it shows that all the elements of the band fans know today, have been there since the beginning.

“Clean melody, intense speed – the sonic interplay of light and dark, melody and brutality – it was all there from the start.

“Lyrically, Lake Of Fire sets an intense stage for the visions of the underworld it invokes.”

Ember To Inferno deluxe edition is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles via the Roadrunner Records online store.

Earlier this month, Trivium launched a stream of The Storm. They’ll head out across Europe in 2017 in support of 2015 album Silence In The Snow.

The Ember To Inferno cover

Trivium Ember To Inferno tracklist

Inception: The Bleeding Skies Pillars Of Serpents If I Could Collapse The Masses Fugue (A Revelation) Requiem Ember To Inferno Ashes To Burn The Eye Falling To Grey My Hatred When All Light Dies A View Of Burning Empires

Ember To Inferno Ab Initio deluxe only bonus tracks

Ruber (On Transparent Red Vinyl for Box Set)

Pain Thrust Lake Of Fire

Caeruleus (On Transparent Blue Vinyl for Box Set)

To Burn The Eye Requiem Fugue My Hatred The Storm Sworn Demon

Flavus (On Transparent Yellow Vinyl for Box Set)

Like Light To The Flies Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies The Deceived

Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France

Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France

Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

