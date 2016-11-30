Babymetal aim to be as 'cool' as Linkin Park and Muse

Babymetal say they aim to one day be “as cool as” Muse and Linkin Park.

The Japanese trio tour the UK as support to the Red Hot Chili Peppers next month. And looking ahead to the dates, Babymetal reveal their influences and hopes for the future.

Su-metal tells the NME: “Like Muse and Linkin Park, we are also striving to be the one and only to create a new genre called Babymetal. We hope to be as cool as them.”

On the upcoming support shows with RHCP, Su-metal adds: “It didn’t really sink in for me when I first heard that we would be supporting RHCP.

“But when I heard people around us commenting on how incredible it is to be on tour with such a celebrated band, that’s when it finally sunk in and realised what a remarkable honour it is to tour with RHCP.”

Yuimetal adds: “We met them during Fuji Rock. Words cannot explain how surprised we were when we returned to the side of the stage and saw them checking out our performance.”

Moametal says that while the support sets will be shorter, Babymetal hope to get the crowd ready for the main event.

She says: “I am just so excited to be able to tour with such an acclaimed artist and am really looking forward to learning from their music, their performance, and as an artist.

“We have a shorter set length compared to our normal headline shows but despite that, we are hoping that we can warm up the stage for RHCP and give a powerful performance for the entire crowd.”

Babymetal release live album Live At Wembley on December 9. The 13-track CD was recorded at the London venue in April, when Babymetal became the first Japanese band to play there.

It follows the launch of second album Metal Resistance, also in April.

Babymetal UK tour with Red Hot Chili Peppers

Dec 05: London O2 Arena

Dec 06: London O2 Arena

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 10: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 11: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 14: Manchester Arena

Dec 15: Manchester Arena