Nickelback punishment threat to drink-drivers

Canadian police have warned drink-drivers that they’ll face an additional punishment when they’re caught this Christmas – they’ll be forced to listen to Nickelback while being taken to jail.

The Kensington Police Service of Prince Edward Island are using the threat to attract more attention to their seasonal DUI campaign.

They say via Facebook: “The holiday season is upon us and that means more social events, staff parties and alcohol-based libation.

“Know that the Kensington Police Service will be out looking for those dumb enough to feel they can drink and drive.

“When we catch you – and we will – on top of a hefty fine, criminal charge and a year’s driving suspension, we will also provide you with a bonus gift of playing the office’s copy of Nickelback in the cruiser on the way to jail.”

They add: “We figure if you’re foolish enough to get behind the wheel after drinking, then a little Chad Kroeger and the boys is the perfect gift for you.

“Let’s not ruin a perfectly good unopened copy of Nickelback. You don’t drink and drive, and we won’t make you listen to it.”

Along with the light-hearted message is the sensible advice: “Know ahead of time who is the designated driver, write down the number of a cab company, or plan to stay over with friends.”

Nickelback – no strangers to negative publicity – were the subject of a one-man campaign in 2014 to block them from playing anywhere in London.

But the much-maligned act proved they give as good as they get last month after Royal Blood compared them to the 2016 presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton. They responded: “Nickelback jokes are like Royal Blood – they were a lot cooler a couple of years ago. Don’t drink and tweet fellas. Stay safe.”

