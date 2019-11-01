Listen to The Flower Kings' punchy new track Wicked Old Symphony

The Flower Kings have released a stream of their new single Wicked Old Symphony.

It’s the latest song taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Waiting For Miracles, which will launch on November 8 through InsideOut Music.

The Flower Kings previously shared the track Miracles For America and Black Flag from the record.

The 15 tracks were recorded over the summer at RMV studio in Stockholm, Sweden – the vintage studio owned by ABBA’s Benny Andersson.

Vocalist and guitarist Roine Stolt said: “We have gone back to the joyful and playful style that made the band famous in the late 90s. So here ‘more’ is always ‘more’!

“At time the lyrics have a bit of a serious concern about the state of our world, but overall the theme is full of joy and colour.”

Stolt is joined in the lineup by Jonas Reingold, Hasse Fröberg, Zach Kamins and Mirko DeMaio, who are said to have created “an adventurous collection of pure prog-rock” with “boat-loads of vintage keyboards, odd time signatures and long guitar solos – with elements of pop, symphonic and cinematic music.”

The Flower Kings will head out on tour across Europe throughout December with Iamthemorning and Rikard Sjöblom.

Kayak, who were originally named as support, were forced to take a step back after Ton Scherpenzeel suffered a heart attack.

Disc 1

1. House Of Cards

2. Black Flag

3. Miracles For America

4. Vertigo

5. The Bridge

6. Ascending To The Stars

7. Wicked Old Symphony

8. The Rebel Circus

9. Sleep With The Enemy

10. The Crowning Of Greed

Disc 2

1. House Of Cards Reprise

2. Spirals

3. Steampunk

4. We Were Always Here

5. Busking At Brobank