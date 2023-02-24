Listen to Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen's ethereal new solo single Daydream

Floor Jansen has shared her soaring new single, Daydream, lifted from her forthcoming album Paragon, which is due out on March 24.

Daydream is the latest track to preview the upcoming record, and follows on from the four previously-released singles Invincible, Me Without You, Storm and Fire.

The Nightwish frontwoman's latest solo offering sees her continue once again down a theatrical path of hard-hitting rock ballads, crowned by her dazzlingly powerful vocals and pop-orientated melodies.

Speaking of the track, Jansen says: "I am thrilled to finally release my latest single Daydream! This song is very personal to me, as it was written during the pandemic lockdown when I felt like I had lost track of myself. I poured all my emotions into this powerful rock ballad, and I can't wait for you to hear it."

Of the new LP, she adds: "To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my PARAGON! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

This spring, Jansen will be hitting the road for a European tour across The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, starting from April 11 in Amsterdam.

Listen to Daydream below:

Recently, Jansen revealed that Nightwish were working on a "pretty heavy" new album.

Speaking exclusively in conversation with Metal Hammer, the vocalist announced that the upcoming album would be part three of a trilogy, starting with 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful and followed by 2020’s Human. :II: Nature.

“I would say it’s a pretty heavy album,” she said, “but once again, it’s the multicolour diversity that is Nightwish. It’s all there. It’s going to once again take you by the hand through beautiful stories – whether they are stories from this Earth or stories about this Earth. They’re beautiful.”