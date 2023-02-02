“Life is short”: Nightwish singer Floor Jansen opens up – only in the new issue of Metal Hammer

(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab) features Nightwish on the cover – and a brand new exclusive interview with their unstoppable singer Floor Jansen.

Inside, Floor opens up about the difficulties of the last few years, including her breast cancer diagnosis. Following successful surgery, she tells us why she’s determined to make the most of 2023, by releasing debut solo album Paragon and recording a new Nightwish record. “It’s not like I think ‘I’m gonna die’ all the time,” she explains, “but I realise how life is short. Time is not endless. We have it now.”

In the same issue, we ask Nightwish founder Tuomas Holopainen to rank the band’s albums from worst to best. But which will come out on top?

Elsewhere in the issue, we revisit the gigs that changed metal forever. From Black Sabbath birthing a genre, to Slipknot huffing dead crows and Mayhem throwing raw meat, it’s all here.

We also celebrate metal’s love affair with Dungeons & Dragons, chat to legendary composer Danny Elfman, save cats with Obituary, put your questions to Ville Valo, and meet rising symphonic stars Beyond The Black. Oh, and there are some Iron Maiden puzzles to solve, too!

Plus: Bad Omens, Napalm Death, Cassyette, Pupil Slicer, Dream Evil, Holy Fawn, In Flames, Volbeat and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online (opens in new tab) and have it delivered straight to your door.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)