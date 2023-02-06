Nightwish are working on a “pretty heavy” new album, according to Floor Jansen

(Image credit: Future)

Nightwish are working on a new album - and it will be be “pretty heavy” according to singer Floor Jansen.

Speaking exclusively in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, Floor reveals that the upcoming album will be part three of a trilogy that began with 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful and continued through 2020’s Human. :II: Nature.

“I would say it’s a pretty heavy album,” she says, “but once again, it’s the multicolour diversity that is Nightwish. It’s all there. It’s going to once again take you by the hand through beautiful stories – whether they are stories from this Earth or stories about this Earth. They’re beautiful.”

Nightwish keyboard player and songwriter Tuomas Holopainen recently told Metal Hammer that “there are some major surprises [on the new album], but it feels like a natural continuation to Human. :II: Nature.” Tuomas also added that the band plan to enter the studio in the summer to record the album.

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Floor also address her recent breast cancer diagnosis and the subsequent operation to successfully remove the tumour.

“I put my emotions into the music,” says the singer, who is now cancer-free, “and also had really wonderful conversations within the band, crew, management, everyone has really been there for me. It’s very tough to do it all that fast, but at the same time it helped because I didn’t have to walk around with thoughts of it too long. Because as soon as you know you have a tumour in your body, the only thing you can think of is ‘get it out’. The whole mental aspect of a cancer diagnosis is shit.”

The singer adds that her recent solo single Invincible, taken from her upcoming debut solo album Paragon, address was written for injured war veterans at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games – originally planned to take place in 2020 in the Hague until the pandemic got in the way.

“It’s inspired by the idea of being physically or mentally wounded, after you’ve just given everything you hav and something that’s left of you has to pick up life, and recover from something that you never really wanted to recover from,” she says. “I want to raise awareness of the fact that this happens so incredibly often, but also to empower them. Like, ‘You already went through Hell, now you’re on your way back, you are invincible.’”

Read the exclusive new interviews with Floor and Tuomas in full only in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab). Order it online and have it delivered directly to your door.

(Image credit: Future)