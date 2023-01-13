Nightwish's Floor Jansen releases uplifting new single Invincible

Floor Jansen has returned with another solo single, the uplifting and theatrical Invincible, which is set to appear on her forthcoming new album, Paragon.

The track follows on from her previously-released singles, Me Without You, Storm and Fire.

Invincible sees the Nightwish frontwoman once again embarking down an empowering pop path well suited for the West End or Broadway, while centre-staging her powerhouse vocals via an uplifting song about the importance of healing from PTSD.

Its poignant lyrics read: 'Out in the rain / Stronger now / Stronger than all of the pain / Broken but beautiful' and 'Master the pain / The cradle of your story / Changed by disdain / Starting life once more"', amplifying the importance and hopefulness of recovering after a traumatic experience.

Underneath the accompanying video, a caption states: "Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a common mental health condition that affects more than just veterans.

"The disorder can affect any age group with women being twice as likely to develop PTSD than men. 1 in 13 people will develop PTSD in their lifetime and are 3 to 5 times more likely to have a depressive disorder, higher risk of suicide and 46,4% higher chance of addiction. Worldwide prevalence of PTSD in the general population is around 3,9%. Estimated 354 million adults, globally suffer from PTSD."

Speaking of her forthcoming album Paragon, Floor explains: "To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make.

"One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my Paragon! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!".

Paragon will be available digitally, as well as physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited-edition deluxe box set, and will arrive on March 24.

Straight after the album's release, Jansen will hit the road for a tour of The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, kicking off on April 11.

Listen to Invincible below:

Late last year, Jansen declared that she was free of cancer, after undergoing breast cancer surgery to eradicate the illness. The singer first disclosed the diagnosis in October in a social media statement, adding that her "prognosis is very good".

Following the successful surgery, the Nightwish leader announced: ""Great news! I am cancer free. The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread! I’ll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out.

’I'm getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful!"

(Image credit: Floor Jansen)

Paragon tracklist:

01. My Paragon

02. Daydream

03. Invincible

04. Hope

05. Come Full Circle

06. Storm

07. Me Without You

08. The Calm

09. Armoured Wings

10. Fire