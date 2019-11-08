Listen to Marillion’s reworked orchestral version of Fantastic Place

Marillion have released their reworked orchestral version of Fantastic Place.

The original version appeared on the band’s 2004 album Marbles, with the new take on the song included on With Friends From The Orchestra, which Steve Hogarth and co recently recorded with string quartet In Praise Of Folly.

The album, which features a selection of Marillion’s best-loved tracks, will be released on CD, 2LP gatefold on heavyweight vinyl, limited and coloured 2LP and on digital and streaming platforms on November 29 through earMusic.

Announcing the album with a video for Estonia, Marillion said: “Since this year’s conventions we have directed our energies to the early part of our creative process which will lead, at some point, to our next studio album.

“However, we also took a quiet decision that it could be a beautiful thing to re-record some of our catalogue along with our friends from the orchestra.

“So our brilliant producer and collaborator Michael Hunter wrote some new string arrangements and we took a week out to go to Real World Studios and record with our friends – the wonderful string quartet In Praise Of Folly, the brilliant flautist Emma Halnan and the gifted French Horn-ist, Sam Morris.

“The result has exceeded our expectations, is indeed a thing of beauty, and gives us the chance to release this 80-minute CD to accompany our November and December European tour together.

“We hope you enjoy the songs and agree with us that some of them are actually better than the originals! Whether or not you agree with that bold statement we’re sure this work will move you."

Marillion are currently on tour with In Praise Of Folly across the UK, with their next show taking place at The Forum in Bath on Saturday (October 9).

A deluxe edition of Marillion’s 1995 album Afraid Of Sunlight was released on November 1 on 4CD/Blu-ray and as a 5LP box set.

Marillion: With Friends From The Orchestra

Marillion recently hooked up with touring partners In Praise Of Folly to record a selection of their best-loved tracks, giving nine of them an orchestral makeover.

Marillion: Afraid Of Sunlight Deluxe Edition

Marillion's 1995 album Afraid Of Sunlight has been reissued on 4CD/Blu-ray and as a 5LP box set and include remixes, demos, live cuts and a documentary.

Marillion: With Friends From The Orchestra

1. Estonia

2. A Collection

3. Fantastic Place

4. Beyond You

5. This Strange Engine

6. The Hollow Man

7. The Sky Above The Rain

8. Seasons End

9. Ocean Cloud