Marillion detail Afraid Of Sunlight deluxe edition

Last week, Marillion announced they would release a deluxe edition of their 1995 album Afraid Of Sunlight later this year.

The band stopped short of giving further details away, but they’ve now revealed what fans can expect when the new edition arrives on November 1

Afraid Of Sunlight will be released as a 4CD/Blu-ray set and as a 5LP box set and will both feature a new version of the album that was remixed this year by Michael Hunter. The CD/Blu-ray set also includes the original mix by the album's original producer Dave Meegan.

Both editions will feature a live recording of Marillion’s set from Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena from September 29, 1995, with six of those tracks previously included on the 1996 live album Made Again.

The Blu-ray will include 48/24 LPCM Stereo; 48/24 DTS 5.1; 48/24 LPCM 5.1 mixes of the album, along with a new Afraid Of Sunlight documentary featuring interviews with Steve Hogarth, Steve Rothery, Mark Kelly, Pete Trewavas and Ian Mosley. The promo video for Beautiful will also feature on the disc.

Nine bonus tracks from the 1999 remastered version of the record will be included on the Blu-ray, plus an additional 17 previously unreleased tracks, including studio jams and early versions of Beyond You, King, Out Of This World and Beautiful.

Find the full tracklist below.

Marillion are gearing up for their UK tour which will take place in November. They’ll be joined onstage once again by the In Praise Of Folly String Quartet, with the shows organised to celebrate the 30th anniversary of frontman Steve Hogarth joining the band.

Marillion: Afraid Of Sunlight Deluxe Edition

Disc 1 (2019 Michael Hunter Remix)

1. Gazpacho

2. Cannibal Surf Babe

3. Beautiful

4. Afraid of Sunrise

5. Out Of This World

6. Afraid Of Sunlight

7. Beyond You

8. King

Disc 2: Dave Meegan Original 1995 Album Mix

1. Gazpacho

2. Cannibal Surf Babe

3. Beautiful

4. Afraid of Sunrise

5. Out Of This World

6. Afraid Of Sunlight

7. Beyond You

8. King

Disc 3: Live At Ahoy, Sep 29, 1995 - 2019 Michael Hunter Remix

1. Intro (Skater’s Waltz)

2. Incommunicado

3. Hooks In You

4. Gazpacho

5. Icon

6. Beautiful

7. Hotel Hobbies

8. White Russian

9. Easter

10. Mad

11. The Opium Den

12. Hard As Love

13. The Hollow Man

Disc 4: Live At Ahoy, Sep 29, 1995 - 2019 Michael Hunter Remix

1. Kayleigh

2. Lavender

3. Afraid Of Sunlight

4. Cannibal Surf Babe

5. Cover My Eyes (Pain And Heaven)

6. Slainte Mhath

7. King

8. Splintering Heart

9. No One Can

10. The Great Escape

11. The Uninvited Guest

12. Garden Party

Blu-ray

1. Icon

2. Live Forever

3. Second Chance (Beautiful)

4. Beyond You (Demo)

5. Cannibal Surf Babe

6. Out Of This World

7. Bass Frenzy

8. Mirages

9. Afraid Of Sunlight (Acoustic)

10. Ascending Synth Groove

11. Velvet Lawn

12. Building Guitar

13. Band Of Gold

14. Gazpacho (Early Version)

15. Surfer Bass

16. Cannibal Surf (Early Version)

17. Beautiful (Early Version)

18. KD Lang

19. Out Of This World (Early Version)

20. Afraid Of Sunlight (Early Version)

21. Beyond You (Early Version)

22. Crunchy Guitar Idea

23. Deep Purple Vibe

24. Watery Guitar

25. King (Early Version)

26. Happy Accidents

48/24 LPCM Stereo Remix

48/24 DTS 5.1 Mix

48/24 LPCM 5.1 Mix

Afraid Of Sunlight documentary

Beautiful video