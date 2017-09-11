Linkin Park share Chester Bennington fan montage video

Linkin Park have released a video showing fans from across the world paying tribute to frontman Chester Bennington.

The singer died at the age of 41 in July this year, with the new clip showing fans in Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Germany, the US, Greece, Belarus, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Chile, France and the Netherlands pay their respects to Bennington – showing the global appeal of Bennington and the music of Linkin Park.

The band say: “Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support.”

See the video clip below.

Last week, Steve Aoki, who worked with Linkin Park on 2013’s A Light That Never Comes and on his 2015 song Darker Than Blood released a new track titled Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds (Chester Forever Steve Aoki Remix) in honour of the frontman.

Proceeds from sales will be donated in Bennington’s name to Music For Relief’s One More Light fund.

