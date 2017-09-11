Watch Comeback Kid’s new video for Hell Of A Scene

Comeback Kid have released a video for their new track Hell Of A Scene.

It’s the latest material from the band’s sixth album Outsider, which arrived earlier this month via Nuclear Blast/New Damage records. They previously launched a video for Surrender Control and a stream of Absolute from the follow-up to 2014’s Die Knowing.

Frontman Andrew Neufeld says: “Hell Of A Scene was intended to be a song brighter in mood. We always had a laugh writing and playing this song in rehearsals, but it always felt right. One of my favourites on the new album.

“We shot this video in Aalborg, Denmark, while on tour this last summer during some down time an afternoon before a show that night. It was very on the fly and spontaneous.”

Comeback Kid will hook up with Every Time I Die for a European tour later this year. Find full details below.

Comeback Kid, Every Time I Die 2017 European tour

Nov 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 17: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Nov 18: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Nov 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Nov 20: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 21: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 23: Utrecht Helling, Netherlands

Nov 24: London Koko, UK

Nov 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Nov 26: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 29: Paris Gibus, France (without Every Time I Die)

Nov 30: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 01: Vienna Flex, Austria (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 02: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic (without Every Time I Die)

