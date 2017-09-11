Cannibal Corpse announce new album Red Before Black

It’s been revealed that Cannibal Corpse will release their 14th studio album later this year.
Titled [Red Before Black](https://releases.red/release/red-before-black/?configfilter¤tbook), it’s set to arrive on November 3 via Metal Blade and will feature a total of 12 tracks.
Details are limited but the cover art has been released and it’s also been revealed that the follow-up to 2014’s A Skeletal Domain has been produced by Erik Rutan. A US tour will follow shortly after the record’s launch.
Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Earlier this year, it was announced that a previously undiscovered species of primordial giant worm was named in honour of Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster.
Cannibal Corpse Red Before Black tracklist
- Only One Will Die
- Red Before Black
- Code Of The Slashers
- Shedding My Human Skin
- Remaimed
- Firestorm Vengeance
- Heads Shoveled Off
- Corpus Delicti
- Scavenger Consuming Death
- In The Midst Of Ruin
- Destroyed Without A Trace
- Hideous Ichor