"He never lost his roots...he was a Brummie through and through." Watch fans gather in Birmingham with flowers, speakers and a big screen to pay respects and celebrate the life of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne fans have gathered in the singer's hometown of Birmingham, England to mourn and celebrate the life of the beloved heavy metal legend and former Black Sabbath frontman, who has died aged 76.

The news was confirmed in a statement shared by Osbourne's family yesterday, Tuesday July 22. The statement read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Almost as soon as the news broke, fans began gathering in front of the Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street in Birmingham with flowers, notes and memorabilia, sharing tributes to the Prince Of Darkness and singing Ozzy and Black Sabbath songs.

Later in the evening, a large screen with accompanying speakers was parked outside Birmingham New Street Station, blasting some of Ozzy's biggest hits to continue the singalongs into the night.

"We've got to pay our respects to the legend," one tearful fan told Reuters, before her friend added: "He never lost his roots, never forgot his accent. He never ditched Birmingham. He was a Brummie through and through."

"Just sad to feel like an absolute god of rock is gone," another fan said. "But it's absolutely beautiful to see how quickly Birmingham turned up to support."

See videos of fans amassing in Birmingham and paying tribute below.

From Birmingham to Los Angeles, fans mourn Ozzy Osbourne | REUTERS - YouTube Watch On

Someone has put a big screen by the Black Sabbath mural and is blasting out Sabbath hits. Brummies are the best. RIP legend. 🤘🏻🖤💔🖤 #ozzyosbourne #BirminghamUK pic.twitter.com/kK9pmELwRTJuly 22, 2025

Tonight #Birmingham mourns one of its favourite sons. Spontaneous tribute outside the main railway station #OzzyOsbourneRIP #ozzyosbourneforever pic.twitter.com/pJ1ItTwIQYJuly 22, 2025

The tributes for Ozzy are pouring in at the Black Sabbath Bench in Birmingham. People are chanting “who is he? Ozzy! Ozzy!” Most of the bars on Broad Street blasting Black Sabbath.Lots of flowers, candles, and many bottles of beer too. #ozzyosbourne #blacksabbath pic.twitter.com/dTbISbnl6kJuly 22, 2025

The music world's reaction to Ozzy's passing was widespread and immediate, with many peers and friends noting that he and his three original Black Sabbath bandmates - Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - only played their farewell show just over two weeks ago at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham.

"I just can’t believe it!" said Iommi. "My dear, dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

"It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words. There won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.

"My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace, Oz."

"Goodbye, dear friend," said Butler. "Thanks for all those years. We had some great fun. Four kids from Aston. Who’d have thought, eh?

"So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

"Where will I find you now?" said Ward. "In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP. Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you, forever."

