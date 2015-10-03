Lindemann trail Fish On video

Lindemann have released a trailer for the video of the upcoming single Fish On.

The tune from the debut Skills In Pills by the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Swedish producer Peter Tagtgren will be issued as the project’s second single.

The band say: “It’s time to get it out and release the spawn! Fish On, Lindemann’s new single, is out on October 9 including the previously unreleased track G-Spot Michael as well as the Drago Baotic Smooth Version of Praise Abort.”

Lindemann launched the project with a bizarre video for Praise Abort, later revealing a behind the scenes look at its creation.

Rammstein just released the live DVD In Amerika, which presents a 2010 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden that marked the German outfit’s first US show in a decade.

Till recently revealed that the group would reconvene to work on fresh material.