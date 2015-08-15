Rammstein detail In Amerika

Rammstein will release the 2DVD/2Blu-ray set In Amerika on September 25 via Island/UME.

The package pairs a feature length documentary directed by Hannes Rossacher with a 2010 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden that marked the German outfit’s first US show in a decade.

A chronological exploration of Rammstein’s history, the documentary accesses material from the group’s private archives, including never-before-seen footage.

The film also takes viewers behind the scenes of the band’s retreat from America in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, before concluding with their eventual 2010 return to perform in New York.

In Amerika features guest appearances by Steven Tyler, Marilyn Manson, Iggy Pop, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, CJ Ramone and many others.

Rammstein’s Live From Madison Square Garden concert film presents the band’s long-awaited return to New York.

The band say: “The venue’s more than 18,000 seats were snatched up for the special appearance within less than 30 minutes of going on sale, heralding Rammstein’s return with a frenzied fanfare on par with the German band’s elaborate stage presentation.”

The package also includes Paul Landers’ 20-minute documentary, Making Of Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da, which captures the group in the studio during their 2008 sessions for their sixth album.

Earlier this year, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann released Skills In Pills, the debut album by his side project Lindemann, a collaboration with Swedish producer Peter Tagtgren.

The singer has revealed that Rammstein will regroup next month to work on new material.