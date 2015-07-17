Lindemann unveil Praise Abort making-of clip

Lindemann have released a behind-the-scenes clip showing how the video for their track Praise Abort was made.

The 18-minute film explores the making of the duo’s bizarre promo in detail. It features interviews with choreographer Kiani Del Valle, director Zoran Bihac and with Till Lindemann’s bandmate Peter Tagtren.

Bihar says: “The biggest challenge while shooting this video was to create a believable world. In this medium, a film or music video, you have to believe the things that you see. So the challenge was to let Till and Peter look like pigs. For this, you need high quality make-up.”

Pain Abort is taken from Rammstein frontman Lindemann and Hypocrisy and PAIN man Peter Tagtgren’s debut album Skills In Pills, released on June 23 via Warner Music Group.