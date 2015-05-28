Lindemann launch Praise Abort promo

Lindemann have issued a promo for the single Praise Abort.

The track is taken from Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and PAIN man Peter Tagtgren’s upcoming album Skills In Pills. It’s set for release on June 23 via Warner Music Group.

Lindemann previously told TeamRock that Rammstein fans might not like the material as he doesn’t sing in German on the record.

He said: “Peter’s a real metalhead and I’m into this gothic thing. I know a lot of hardcore Rammstein fans may not like it because they’ll miss the German language and harsh sounds, but this is a side-project and I bring a lot of personality into my half.”

Praise Abort will be released as a CD single and digitally via iTunes tomorrow (May 29). It features the original song along with three remixes and two versions of album track Fat. Skills In Pills is now available to pre-order.

Praise Abort tracklist

Praise Abort 2. Praise Abort (Clemens Wijers Remix) 3. Praise Abort (Ostblockschlampen Remix) 4. Praise Abort (Hedberg & Larsson Remix) 5. Fat (Jonas Kjellgren Remix) 6. Fat (Oliver Huntemann Electronica Mix)

Skill In Pills tracklist

Skills In Pills 2. Ladyboy 3. Fat 4. Fish On 5. Children Of The Sun 6. Home Sweet Home 7. Cowboy 8. Golden Shower 9. Yukon 10. Praise Abort 11. That’s My Heart

Till Lindemann: Licence To Till