Lindemann release actual porn video for new single Platz Ein

The notoriously controversial duo of Rammstein's Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain's Peter Tagtgren, Lindemann, have released the NSFW version of their latest single Platz Ein – feat Till's penis – via porn site, Visit-X.

Platz Ein, translating to 'number one' in English, is the latest single to be release off F&M, the follow-up album to 2015's Skills In Pills, released last November.

The music video for the track is directed by German director Zoran Bihac, who previously worked with the duo on the video for last year's Steh auf, and stars Till Lindemann as a hotel cleaner who, in true bizarre Lindemann style, kidnaps women, stores them in washing machines and various other places around the hotel and has sex with them – although he might actually be hallucinating. Who knows... we don't.

The video follows the grand tradition of previous Lindemann releases, in being as shocking as possible and including as much brain-fuckery, brutality and nudity as possible without just admitting they shot a porno or snuff flick, just see the videos for Knebel or Ach So Gern's trio of NSFW films for reference...

If you are keen to witness Till in an explicit and aggressive orgy, complete with his cock out (and presumably a few tits and vulvas) you can head to Visit-X, sign up and pay a fee of €1.99.

If you don't want to pay the €1.99, you can check out the censored video below.

Lindemann are currently on tour across Europe having kicked off in Hanover, Germany, yesterday.

Lindemann: F & M

The duo of Rammstein's Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain's Peter Tagtgren have released their new album F & M. It's the follow-up to 2015's Skills In Pills.View Deal

Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates

Feb 06: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 08: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 10: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Feb 12: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 21: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 27: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Feb 29: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Mar 02: Saint Petersburg Sibur Arena, Russia

Mar 04: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus

Mar 06: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Mar 09: Yekaterinburg Ekspo, Russia

Mar 12: Krasnodar Olympus Arena, Russia

Mar 15: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Mar 17: Novosibirsk Expo Centre, Russia

Mar 19: Perm Molot, Russia

Mar 21: Kazan Basket Hall, Russia

Mar 23: Voronezh SK Yubileynyy, Russia