Lindemann release most NSFW video in human history

Lindemann – the side project of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain man Peter Tagtgren – have just released the latest single to be taken from their upcoming album F & M (set to land on November 22 via Spinefarm) and the track's accompanying video might just be the most controversial video of Till's provocative career.

New single Knebel, which translated as "gag" in English, was broadcast uncensored only once on the site Knebel.tv before quickly being replaced with an edited version featuring large black "censored" boxes over the explicit content.

The unedited version, which is still available to watch on Reddit, is not for the faint of heart and certainly not safe for work. We're not sure exactly what we just watched – and not being fluent German speakers we can't accurately interpret it – but, it looks like Till and Peter are escaped convicts who at one point are escorting a naked enslaved female and at another appear to be trapped in an abandoned flooded building.

The naked female emerges from the water inside said building, apparently on her period, and Till begins to perform oral sex on her before seemingly eating her and an eel alive. The lady escapes (although it looked like she enjoyed the whole experience) and swims away like some sort of bloody water nymph, while the eel's fate is less fortunate.

Check out the censored version below. Trust us, it's preferable.