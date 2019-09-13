Lindemann launch video for Steh Auf and announce new album F & M

Earlier this week, Lindemann shared a short teaser for their new single Steh Auf (Stand Up).

The track landed on digital and streaming platforms today, but they’ve now released a video for the track which was directed by Zoran Bihac and produced by Lunik.

Watch the promo below.

The duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain’s Peter Tagtgren have also today detailed their new album – the follow-up to 2015’s Skills In Pills.

It’s titled F & M and it’ll be released on November 22 through Nuclear Blast. Along with the lead single, the record will feature a further 10 tracks, with the album described as taking the pair on “some unfamiliar and sometimes unexpected paths.”

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Lindemann: F & M

1. Stand Up

2. I Don’t Know

3. Omnivores

4. Blood

5. Gag

6. Woman & Man

7. Oh So much

8. Sleep

9. Rubber

10. Place One

11. Who Knows That?