Like Moths To Flames release video for From The Dust Returned

Like Moths To Flames are premiering their new video for From The Dust Returned exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Dark Divine, due to be released November 17 via Rise Records.

“I’m super excited to share From The Dust Returned,” Chris Roetter tells Metal Hammer. “It’s one of my favourite songs on the album.

“It keeps a lot of old elements of the band in tact while trying to tap into some of the stuff that really inspired us to play music when we were younger.”

Like Moths To Flames’ new album Dark Divine is available to pre-order now.

Like Moths To Flames North America tour dates

Nov 09: Fubar, Saint Louis, MO

Nov 10: Amsterdam, Saint Paul, MN

Nov 11: Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL

Nov 12: Rave ll, Milwaukee, WI

Nov 14: Park Street Saloon, Columbus, OH

Nov 15: The Shelter, Detroit, MI

Nov 16: Rex Theater, Pittsburgh, PA

Nov 17: Hard Luck, Toronto, Canada

Nov 18: La Tulipe, Montréal, Canada

Nov 19: The Palladium, Worcester, MA

Nov 20: Sound Stage, Baltimore, MD

Nov 21: Voltage Lounge, Philadelphia, PA

Nov 22: Gramercy, New York, NY

Nov 24: GameChanger, Freehold, NJ

Nov 25: Canal Club, Richmond, VA

Nov 26: Arizona Petes, Greensboro, NC

Nov 27: Rocketown, Nashville, TN

Nov 28: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

Nov 29: Backbooth, Orlando, FL

Dec 01: Scout Bar, Houston, TX

Dec 02: Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX

Dec 04: Joe’s Grotto, Phoenix, AZ

Dec 05: Soma, San Diego, CA

Dec 06: Chain Reaction, Anaheim, CA

Dec 07: The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA

Dec 09: Hawthorne Theater, Portland, OR

Dec 10: Studio Seven, Seattle, WA

Dec 12: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

Dec 13: Marquis Theater, Denver, CO

Dec 15: Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS

Dec 16: Trees, Dallas, TX

