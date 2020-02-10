Lifesigns release video for new single Impossible

UK prog rockers Lifesigns have released a brand new single, Impossible. The song is taken from the band's 2017 album Cardington. A video for the new single can be seen below.

The band are currently writing material for their third full-length album. "Writing for the new album is well advanced, and it will be recorded over the summer for release later in the year," keyboard player and singer John Young tells Prog.

"The plan is to crowdfund it via the band's own website," he adds. "One new track Last One Home has already been played live, and has proved popular with audiences, and we hope to incorporate at least one more into the March setlist."

The band will play the following live dates in March, culminating in their fourth appearance on Cruise To The Edge:

Mar 06: Swindon Level III

Mar 07: Cardiff Acapela

Mar 08: Southampton 1865

Mar 11: London Putney Half Moon

Mar 13: Oundle Queen Victoria

Mar 14: Norwich Brickmakers

Mar 15: Southend Chinnerys

Mar 22: Liverpool Fusion Festival

Mar 27 - Apr 01: Cruise To The Edge