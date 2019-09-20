Leprous release video for "controversial" new single Alleviate

Leprous have released a video for their new single Alleviate.
The track follows Below from their upcoming studio album Pitfalls, which will launch on October 25 through InsideOut Music, with the video directed by Troll Toftenes of Vardøger Story Agency.
Leprous vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg says: “Alleviate is a very important song to me. It carries hope within the melancholy. Not only is it one of, if not the most accessible tune we've ever done, but it also carries a deeper message.
“No doubt it for some will be a controversial track considering where Leprous started, but that's what Leprous is all about: Moving forward!
“Also, we couldn't be happier about the amazing piece of visual art done by the extremely talented video director Troll Toftenes.”
Pitfalls is the follow-up to 2017’s Malina and was recorded with producer David Castillo and mixed by Adam Noble at Ghostward Studios, while the cover art was painted by Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.
Leprous will head out on tour in support of Pitfalls with The Ocean and Port Noir from November.
Leprous: Pitfalls
1. Below
2. I Lose Hope
3. Observe The Train
4. By My Throne
5. Alleviate
6. At The Bottom
7. Distant Bells
8. Foreigner
9. The Sky Is Red
Leprous 2019 European tour dates with The Ocean and Port Noir
Nov 01: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 02: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands
Nov 03: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands
Nov 04: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Nov 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Nov 06: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 07: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
Nov 08: London ULU, UK
Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 11: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland
Nov 12: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Nov 13: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France
Nov 15: Madrid Shoko, Spain
Nov 16: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Nov 18: Parma Campus Music Industry Italy
Nov 19: Munich Freiheiz, Germany
Nov 20: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 21: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic
Nov 22: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 23: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland
Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Nov 25: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark
Nov 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Nov 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden