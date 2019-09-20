Leprous release video for "controversial" new single Alleviate

Leprous have released a video for their new single Alleviate.

The track follows Below from their upcoming studio album Pitfalls, which will launch on October 25 through InsideOut Music, with the video directed by Troll Toftenes of Vardøger Story Agency.

Leprous vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg says: “Alleviate is a very important song to me. It carries hope within the melancholy. Not only is it one of, if not the most accessible tune we've ever done, but it also carries a deeper message.

“No doubt it for some will be a controversial track considering where Leprous started, but that's what Leprous is all about: Moving forward!

“Also, we couldn't be happier about the amazing piece of visual art done by the extremely talented video director Troll Toftenes.”

Pitfalls is the follow-up to 2017’s Malina and was recorded with producer David Castillo and mixed by Adam Noble at Ghostward Studios, while the cover art was painted by Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.

Leprous will head out on tour in support of Pitfalls with The Ocean and Port Noir from November.

Leprous: Pitfalls

1. Below

2. I Lose Hope

3. Observe The Train

4. By My Throne

5. Alleviate

6. At The Bottom

7. Distant Bells

8. Foreigner

9. The Sky Is Red

Leprous 2019 European tour dates with The Ocean and Port Noir

Nov 01: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 02: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Nov 03: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 04: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 07: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Nov 08: London ULU, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 11: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland

Nov 12: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Nov 13: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France

Nov 15: Madrid Shoko, Spain

Nov 16: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Nov 18: Parma Campus Music Industry Italy

Nov 19: Munich Freiheiz, Germany

Nov 20: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 21: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Nov 22: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 23: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland

Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 25: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Nov 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden