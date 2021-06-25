Leprous release video for brand new single Running Low

Norwegian proggers Leprous have released a video for their brand new single, Running Low which you can watch below.

It's the first new music from the band's upcoming album Aphelion which will be released through InsideOut Music on August 27.

“The initial idea for Running Low started when I had decided to force myself to write a sketch on my phone on a way up to a mountain top called Himingen in Telemark, Norway," explains singer Einar Solberg. "It felt completely pointless while I was doing it, but when I came back, I was able to go further with it and actually structure it into a proper composition. Then we met up in Cederberg Studios together with the band to take it even further. This song is a proof that even the smallest sparks can turn into a big flame. Despite being a band who always wants to explore new territories, I believe Running Low can easily unite both our old and new fan base.

"Aphelion is a very different album. It's intuitive and spontaneous. We've experimented with many completely different ways of writing music and explored new ways to work. There has been no room for overthinking, exaggerated perfectionism or carefully planned songs. I believe this is one of the strengths of this album. It feels alive, it feels free and it does not come across as too calculated."

Leprous are celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2021 and have therefore announced a string of special European shows for December during which the band will perform a set that runs chronologically from early demos through to Pitfalls.

Pre-order Aphelion.